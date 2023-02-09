PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Members of the Hook and Catch Wrestling Club’s Team Honey Badger earned places at last weekend’s North Branch Greights Tournament in North Branch.
Gavin Thoreson was his age and weight class’s champion. Emilyn Thoreson was a runner-up. Taking third was Gaeda Nehm and finishing fourth was Jaxson Nehm.
Back on Sunday, Jan. 22, Hook and Catch Wrestling sent wrestlers to the North Greights Open. Gavin and Emilyn Thoreson each won titles with Diana Ottgen, Gaeda Nehm and Quinton Benderman each finishing third. Also wrestling at the tournament were Jaxson Nehm, Carson Lasater, Jaxson Bichler, Mike Breitfeld and Chase Gable. Also during that weekend, Kamryn Carroll finished second at the Montague War Zone.