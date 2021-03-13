MUSKEGON — Twenty-five points from Peyton LaCombe helped Ludington come away with a 31-point victory over Muskegon Catholic Friday night, topping the Crusaders, 65-34, in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play.
"We attacked their zone well and did a great job sharing the ball tonight," said Ludington coach Thad Shank. "Peyton benefitted from that immensely and it shows in the box score."
The Orioles (8-5, 4-3 Lakes 8) started hot on both ends, leading 17-2 after one and added onto that lead in the second, leading 30-13 at the break.
Ludington's offense exploded for 20 points in the third quarter to stretch their lead out to 23 after three, as they were able to cruise to a victory.
Along with LaCombe's 25, David Shillinger added 12 with Kyle Barnett chipping in with eight.
LUDINGTON (65)
Shillinger 5 2-3 12, Patterson 0 1-2 1, Laman 1 2-4 4, Barnett 4 0-1 8, Fessler 1 1-2 3, Gunsell 2 0-0 5, Wincheski 1 0-0 2, LaCombe 9 3-5 25, Mesyar 1 0-0 3, Westhouse 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 9-17 65.
MUSKEGON CATHOLIC (34)
Carlton 1 0-0 2, Riegler 1 0-0 2, Karts 2 0-0 4, Rutz 1 0-1 2, Guston 1 0-0 2, Kartes 4 1-3 10, Johnston 5 2-2 12. Totals: 15 3-8 34.
Ludington;17;13;20;15;—;65
Muskegon Catholic;2;11;14;7;—;34
3-point goals—Ludington (6): LaCombe 4, Gunsell, Mesyar. Muskegon Catholic (1): Kartes. Total fouls—Ludington 12, Muskegon Catholic 16.