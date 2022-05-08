MANISTEE — Mason County Eastern’s girls team won the Saber Flash Invitational Saturday at the Manistee Community Track.
The Cardinals defeated host Manistee Catholic by 31 points to take the top honors.
Pentwater’s boys team was the runner-up to White Cloud.
Eastern’s Hillary Howe won the pole vault with a new school record, clearing 8 feet, 1 inch.
“She cleared 8 feet, and we went to 8-1,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “She could have gone to 8-6 the way she cleared the bar.”
It was a part of a 1-2-2 finish for the Cardinals in the pole vault. Payton Hayes and Kennady Tyler tied for second at 7-0.
Olivia Wing and Haynes ran 1-2 in the 100 hurdles (17.98 and 19.09, respectively). Wing also won the 300 hurdles (53.31).
Corinna Hernandez won the shot put (36-5) and was second in the discus (107-1).
Lucy Shoup was third in the 1,600 (6:00.94) and 3,200 (13:14.41).
Alexus Brummett, Miriam Manier, Deanna Codman and Corinna Hernandez were second in the 400 relay (1:00.66). Adriana Bosley, Haynes, Tyler and Keeli Johnson were third in the 1,600 relay (5:10.54). The 3,200 relay team was third (11:47.41).
Howe won the long jump (14-2) and Manier was third (13-6.5).
Manistee Catholic’s Grace Kidd won the 100 (13.75), 200 (29.04) and 400 (1:04.57).
Lauren Niedzielski was the runner-up in the 800 (2:39.14) and 1,600 (5:58.24.).
Ashely VanAelst was third in the 100 hurdles (20.07).
Maddy Duke, Maddie Gunia, Brenna Johnson and Holly Riley-Lampinen were second in the 800 relay (2:08.53). The 3,200 relay team of Leah Stickney, Kidd, Elizabeth Logan and Niedzielski were second (11:39.05).
Josie Ziehm was third in the shot put (28-5.5). Stickney was third in the discus (95-11). Ziehm was second in the high jump (4-4).
Pentwater’s Jocelyn Richison was the runner-up in the 100 (14.26) and 300 hurdles (55.42).
Anna VanDuinen was second in the 3,200 (13:08.94). Madelyn Green was third in the high jump (4-2).
Mason County Eastern’s Dakota Matzen was the runner-up in the 200 (25.30) and third in the 400 (55.79).
Nathan Wing was the runner-up in the 1,600 (5:03.1).
Matzen, Trevor Stimes, Wing and Eli Shoup ran to third in the 1,600 relay (4:02.50). The 3,200 relay team was second (9:47.53).
Marcus Hamilton was third in the discus (118-8).
Manistee Catholic’s Keeton Capling won the 100 (11.99) and 200 (24.48). Nick Sturgeon took third in the 110 hurdles (19.41).
Keeton Capling, Ryker Capling, Andrew Potter and Eddie Dutkavich were third in the 400 relay (48.58). Lee Pizana was third in the pole vault (10-6).
Pentwater’s Lane Rood won the 400 (54.71) and was the runner-up in the 100 (12.21).
Abe VanDuinen won the 1,600 (4:55.9) and was third in the 800 (2:16.67). Mitchel Daniels won the 3,200 (11:03.38) and was third in the 1,600 (5:05).
Logan Fatura, Reydyn Hugo, Campbell Miller and Rood were second in the 400 relay (48.03). Miller, Hugo, Rood and Fatura were third in the 800 relay (1:41.25).
Jack Stoneman was third in the shot put (42-10). Brown won the long jump (17-9.5) and Hugo was second (17-7).
Boys team scores: 1-White Cloud 230.5, 2-Pentwater 110, 3-Manistee Catholic 90, 4-Mason County Eastern 63, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 59, Fruitport Calvary Christian 47, Manistee 18, Leland 13.5.
Girls team scores: 1-Mason County Eastern 169, 2-Manistee Catholic 138, 3-White Cloud 134.5, 4-Leland 61, 5-Fruitport Calvary Christian 48, 6-Pentwater 47.5, 7-McBain Northern Michigan Christian 11, 8-Walkerville 7.