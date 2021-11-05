I’m not breaking new ground when I say we are a nation divided.
You’re either pro-something or anti-something.
But haven’t we always been?
Do you really think Clinton-era Republicans were happy and civil? Do you really think Nixon-era Democrats were?
My point is, we get through these rough patches and we do it with our process.
The outdoors world is no different. We have our politics, but we work through them by an established process that incorporates social feedback and scientific investigation.
Deer hunters push for more land, more hunting days. They want to shoot this buck or protect that buck. Duck hunters want more days. Muskie anglers want more muskies, walleye anglers want more walleyes. Bass anglers, actually, are pretty happy lately, but no one wants their tournament boats on their lake. Mountain bikers push for more trails. Hikers push for more trails. ORVers push for more trails. Snowmobilers want more trails and maintenance dollars. The Sierra Club pushes for more old growth. The grouse hunters push for more cutting so young aspen can grow.
Everybody’s got their pocket cause and we all push for our own benefit.
But we do it through an established process.
Next week, there will be a Natural Resources Commission (NRC) meeting on Wednesday to discuss a sweeping change in the steelhead regulations. It would limit the number of steelhead you could keep during the spawning run on most Lake Michigan streams to one fish. And frankly, I don’t have a big problem with reducing the number of steelhead you can keep from March to May to one fish.
What I do have a problem with is that this proposal was introduced by jumping the tracks of the process.
We are no strangers to the steelhead woes in this area. The numbers aren’t great. But let’s review the things that have been tried locally in the name of helping steelhead survival:
• More miles of regulated water.
• Removing the Custer weir.
• Making chumming illegal.
None of these things have worked because, according to the biologists I have spoken with, the rivers aren’t the problem. Or more accurately, the problem is not on the rivers.
Steelhead aren’t surviving in Lake Michigan. And the biologists tell us it’s not because of harvest. It’s the same old problem — too many mouths to feed in the big lake.
Whether you choose to look at it as not enough primary production to support the alewives or too many predators eating the alewives and other prey fish, the problem is there. Yes, we know steelhead have a varied diet and will go out to the massive scumlines on Lake Michigan and eat insects, but the biologists say the problem is still the same problem it was 10 years ago: predator-prey balance.
On the Pere Marquette, we also have the periodic problem of cormorants eating steelhead smolts in the marsh above Pere Marquette Lake. Former charter captain Dick Underwood and a handful of other observers documented this and reported it to the DNR several times.
But regardless of those possible factors, the steelhead guides and anglers saw that muskie anglers got some spawning protections from anglers on the Torch-Elk-Skegemog lakes chain and decided that they needed them, too.
So we have this proposal to protect spawning steelhead and the problem isn’t with what the proposal wants to do. The problem is where it came from: Left field.
While the politics of the outdoors are ugly, they tend to work because of our process.
Our process is this: Someone brings a problem to the DNR, the DNR biologists work up proposed scientific solutions with public partners. Those solutions are brought out as proposals and run through the public meeting process. Then feedback is collected and all of it is presented to the Natural Resources Commission. Then the NRC has a transparent and public agenda posted, and has hearings before presenting items for action.
But that’s not where this came from. This proposal was brought in as a wildcat amendment to a rubber-stamp renewal of regulations — one of dozens the NRC deals with every year.
To the NRC’s credit, they tabled the motion for a month so that more discussion could take place, but that’s not enough.
I’m not saying this proposal doesn’t have merit. It might. The anglers I talk to, for the most part, say it wouldn’t affect them much.
But this particular version proposal to be gavel-smashed into oblivion and the people pushing for it need to go back to square one in the process.
You don’t get to bum-rush the process of Michigan’s outdoors.
Yes it’s a loud, painful and divisive process. Trust me, I covered public hearings over bass and deer and trout and steelhead over the years and I want to stay as far from those as I can these days.
But it’s how our outdoors democracy works in Michigan. We don’t have to agree on much, but we have a process that works and we need to hold everyone to it.
Because if this end-around play works, it’s not just a rule, it’s a roadmap. The bikers, the hikers, the hunters, the anti-hunters, the tree-cutters and tree-huggers will all be crafting ways to get around the hearing process. They’ll all be pushing for their own special amendment — quietly, privately and timed for the best element of surprise.
That’s not how we do things.
The DNR will give feedback to the NRC this week. They can say one of two things: “It’s a social issue.” or “The science doesn’t support the need for this regulation.” They both are technically correct answers, according to the biologists I’ve spoken with. However, invoking science also invokes our state law that requires scientific fish and game management. My hope is that the fisheries division does just that.
However, in the event they don’t, you should get in the NRC’s ear by either attending the meeting at 9 a.m., Wednesday, at the Michigan Library and Historical Center Forum at 702 W. Kalamazoo St. in Lansing or by e-mailing NRC@michigan.gov. Alternatively, you can visit the NRC page on www.michigan.gov and make calls to the individual commissioners, whose numbers are posted there.