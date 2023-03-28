MANISTEE — It was a banner season by any measure for Manistee junior swimmer Alec Lampen, ending with a historic finish in the MHSAA Division 3 state swimming finals at Oakland University in Rochester.
But, after becoming the program’s first ever individual state championship, Lampen fell short of making the qualifying time for the Junior Olympics at the USA state finals in Holland recently.
One more chance awaited him, though.
Lampen, who also swims for the Ludington-based USA Lighthouse team coached by Susan Sniegowski, faced stiff competition at the USA state swim meet that ran over a three-day weekend.
Things didn’t work out as Lampen planned, however. He became ill, including chest congestion, and it hampered his performance in the pool.
“It did a little bit, especially on my main events, like the 100 (yard) back(stroke) and 50 free(style),” Lampen said. “It was really hard for me to build up that same speed that I had the week before. I couldn’t breathe very well with the congestion.
“But, I still swam a PR (personal record) in the 100 (butterfly) and the 100 freestyle. Those two events were still really good, and my 50 freestyle and 100 (backstroke) were very close to my PRs.”
Unfortunately, that wasn’t good enough to qualify him for the Junior Nationals.
One chance remains.
Lampen will compete in a short course race at the end of May where he can still try to make Junior Naitonals before the door closes for this year.
After that he plans to race a long course meet in Fargo, North Dakota, at the end of July, for which he’ll begin training to build up speed.
“One good thing I guess that happened at the (U.S. State Meet) was that I improved four secconds on the 100 fly,” Lampen said. “That’s another swim that’s very close to Junior National time.
“It’s about a little over a second off. I can’t complain. That’s the best I could have done.
“What happened is that at the high school state meet there was some sickness that went around. Half the swimmers at that meet got sick.
“I just so happened to be one of them.”
But he expects to be healthy, and in top form, when May rolls around with another shot at making the Junior Nationals.
Stay tuned.