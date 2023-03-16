MANISTEE — Recognizing that basketball was not going to be her ticket to participating in college athletics, Manistee senior Ashytn Janis opted to forgo her final year on the hardwood to focus all of her attention on track.
It paid off.
Thursday morning, with her family and teammates looking on, Janis inked her national letter of intent to run at Acquinas College next year.
“I love basketball, (but) I knew track was something I could do in college. So I stopped playing basketball to focus on track,” the diminutive Janis said. “It was super hard (to make the decision). I’ve been a basketball player since third grade.
“It’s my favorite sport. I’m pretty equivalent (in both sports). I loved both the same, but I just knew with my size and skill I wouldn’t be able to go to college for basketball. So track was kind of an option.”
Janis, the daughter of Jamie and Scott Janis, had looked at Lake Superior State her junior year, but “it didn’t work out.” She found Acquinas this year, and was attracted by the Saints indoor track which is only seven years old, and they have a good track program.
Academics played a role as well. Janis plans to major in psychology, but hasn’t decided what avenue she wants to go down.
“I did want to go into nursing originally, but I had to switch my major to psychology because you can’t do both,” added Janis. “So, I just stuck with psychology.”
Janis, an honor student with a 3.8 GPA, ran the lead leg on the Chippewas’ all-state 800-meter relay team last year.
By the end of the season, Janis’ splits were the best she’d ever run, and that’s when she began to think seriously of trying to take her skills to the next level.
Manistee track coach Eric Thummel and assistant Ashley Lindeman both agreed that Janis has blossomed into a true team leader.
“Ashtyn has been such a leader for her class,” Thummel said. “She is such a hard worker, and motivator getting kids to together. She is always one that is hanging around after practices, asking if there is more that she can do.
“Just a consummate worker, and a great work ethic. I’m so pleased that she could take it to the next level. I know she is going to do great.
“She has kind of been the outspoken cog that keeps our relays together. She’s the one to rally them together, and get them going. It showed last year when they got all-state.
“She’s willing to try things out of her comfort zone, even telling me that she would do the long jump if we needed her to.”
Once she’d made the decision to abandon basketball when she learned she had an opportunity to run in college, Janis came to Lindeman about doing winter track.
Lindeman lined up some meets at colleges with indoor tracks, including Acquinas as well as Grand Valley State, and Janis raced all winter.
“I know she showed (the Acquinas coaches) how much she’s learned, and how much she cares about what she does,” added Lindeman. “I think that speaks a lot to stop doing a sport (basketball) that she’s done all through high school.
“To take this on shows how serious she is about track and field. She hasn’t stopped talking about the relays. She doesn’t talk about her own personal time. She only talks about (the relay teams). I think that says a lot about her.”
With her college signing out of the way, Janis can now focus on her final season running for the Chippewas, who won the last two Lakes 8 titles and hope to make it three conference titles in a row in the expanded West Michigan Conference.
“For myself, depending on what coach (Thummel) puts me in, I want to hopefully get a state qualifying cut, and I think both of our relays can break the school record this year,” Janis said.
It would certainly be a proper sendoff for Janis.