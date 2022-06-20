Pentwater’s Mikaylyn Kenney and Hart’s Skylar Smith were honored by the Michigan State Softball Coaches Association recently through the coaches’ all-state listings.
Kenney led the way with an all-state honor from her pitcher position in Division 4. She was also named academic all-state individually; the Falcons earned the recognition as a team as well.
Kenney had a spectacular individual season. The Alma signee struck out 295 batters — 62.6 percent of her total batters faced — while displaying impeccable control throughout the season, threw several shortened no-hitters. Kenney authored her best career game — 18 strikeouts, two hits and a walk — in a district championship upset of Holton, winning the Falcons’ first title since 1995. She had also struck out 20 White Cloud batters earlier that day in the semifinals.
She was also Pentwater’s best hitter, smashing a home run in the Falcons’ county tournament championship run and hitting .615 with five home runs and four triples.
Smith, who was also all-region and honorable mention all-state, was the Pirates’ offensive star. She dominated the district tournament, hitting for the cycle against Oceana County foe Hesperia, including a game-tying home run to lead off the seventh inning. She only made one out in three games in the tournament.
Smith posted a sky-high .543 batting average for the season and a .651 on-base percentage, the latter at least in part because opposing coaches consistently walked her in close-game situations. She also played strong defense behind the plate, making only three errors at the demanding backstop spot. She graduated with a career batting average of .491.