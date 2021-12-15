HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington's bowling team hosted Kent City for its first home match at the rebuilt Stix in Hamlin Township, and the Orioles boys team lost, 30-0, and the girls team lost, 29-1.
"I knew going into today that Kent City was going to be tough," said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. "However, I know that our bowlers give us all they can every time they step on the lanes.
"With having only three returning bowlers from last season we are a young team, and I know if they continue to give us the 110% like they have been we will get there. It's just going to take time."
For the girls match, Kent City won the Baker games, 152-113 and 154-73. Best games for the Orioles individually were Lea Pierlot with a 165, Rylee Hardenburgh with a 116 and Heidi Faust with a 115.
The Eagles' boys team picked up victories in the Baker games, winning 157 to 130 and 123 to 95. Best games for Ludington's boys were Cameron Fetters with a 136, Christian Ely with a 132 and Lucas Ruggero with a 125.