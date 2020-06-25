Dave Killips’ skill on the tennis court at Ludington High School and Central Michigan University paved the way for his entry into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.
Killips is a member of the hall’s Class of 2020. He is joined by Bob Ayers, Adam Johnson, Annie (Tewel) Sadosty, Kelly Smith and the 2007 Mason County Central volleyball team in the induction class. The hall’s ceremony was originally scheduled to take place this weekend, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The class, the hall of fame’s 16th, will be honored during the 2021 induction ceremony.
As the Ludington Orioles’ No. 1 singles player during his junior and senior years, Killips qualified for the state tournament as a doubles player in 1971 followed by back-to-back appearances as a singles player in 1972 and 1973. Killips lost only one conference singles match in three seasons and would tell you today that he enjoyed singles over doubles, though both are incredibly important to a team’s success.
“Coach (Howard) Jensen made everybody feel valuable to the team,” Killips recalled. “As I look at the team concept, it didn’t matter if you were singles or doubles, they were both important aspects of the team. That was important, but I preferred singles.”
At the state tournament during his senior year, Killips was unseeded but proceeded to defeat the No. 5 and No. 3 overall seeds en route to a semifinals appearance.
“I don’t think (Ludington) got the respect that East Grand Rapids or some of the Kalamazoo or Bloomfield Hills schools did,” Killips said. “So when it came down to seeding, Ludington was kind of an afterthought. But you still just go out and compete, it doesn’t matter what the seeding is.”
Killips graduated Ludington High School in 1973 with more than 100 tennis match wins to his name. He was a conference and regional champion in doubles in 1971, as well in singles in 1973.
A standout on the tennis court, Killips also earned all-conference honors for both football and basketball before the spring sports season even began.
When reflecting on his high school career, Killips couldn’t give enough praise to late coach Jensen — another member of the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame — stating his ability to build an elite tennis program without much of a tennis background at all.
“He created one of the top tennis programs in Michigan in the 1970s,” Killips said. “And he did it really without any prior knowledge of tennis. He learned the game, but he was a great motivator. He was able to get some of the best athletes in Ludington onto the tennis courts, and that was a fantastic accomplishment.”
Killips went on to attend CMU and play tennis there. The transition from being a high school superstar to the college level was a bit of a challenge, he recalled.
“You go from being the No. 1 (player) on your team in high school to a little fish in a big pond,” Killips said. “There’s more talent, there’s more competition and you just do the best you can do.”
Regardless, Killips earned his stripes in college. As mainly the Chippewas’ sixth singles and third doubles player, he set a program record for most wins by a freshman, going on to win the flight championship at the Mid-American Conference championships. As a junior and senior, he held the first singles and first doubles spots on the team.
In his post-playing career, Killips worked as Chelsea Public Schools’ superintendent and Ludington Public Schools’ interim superintendent before retiring in 2012. Since then, he’s enjoyed working with the Michigan Leadership Institute, helping school districts with strategic planning, hiring and contract negotiation among other things.