When you talk about the Pere Marquette River, it’s important to know whether you’re talking about the upper river or the lower river. Walhalla is the rough dividing line between the two.
Upstream of Walhalla, there’s this postcardy river with clear water that sparkles in the sunlight. Then downstream there’s the sandy river that silts up with even a trickle of rain. The holes are dark and forbidding, filled with logs covering depths untold.
If you’re after your king, you want the lower river, especially right now.
River fishing for kings is not for everyone, especially on the P.M. It’s big water. There are wadable spots, but there are many more that will swallow you whole and pin you under logs if you take a wrong step. Your best options are a boat or bank fishing.
Having said that, the PM is very fishable. If you’re shorebound, I can’t recommend the OnX Hunt or OnX Maps apps enough. These will show you rough boundaries of state and federal-owned properties (although they are not precise, a local legal mind has told me).
Knowing where you can legally fish from shore is a good first step to a river-fishing trip.
What follows are some other tips on fishing kings (and later cohos) on the sandier stretches of the P.M.
Where to go
The obvious spots to start your search are the obvious spots for a reason. The Indian Bridge federal access, the Custer Road access and Scottville’s Riverside Park are good places to walk and observe what people are using. “Snaggy bend” downstream from Scottville, on the north side of the river, is also a popular spot on state-owned land.
When you visit these areas you’ll see what makes them popular. Deep holes and current breaks. Salmon don’t sit in the sun and bask much. They gather in the deep holes and move upstream in schools and pods. They love a deep hole with a current break like a big rock or log. In our case, it’s 99 percent logs.
So you’re looking for a deep hole with a log jam or a tree down and you’re going to fish all sides of it. Don’t be surprised if they are more often on the downstream side of these jams rather than the upstream side like a steelhead or feeding brown trout. Salmon aren’t feeding on their run, but they will strike out of instinct and memory if you put the right lure in front of them. So when they relate to cover it’s not as an ambush spot, but more for the current break. If that information helps you keep your lures out of the logjam, you’re welcome.
I mentioned the app earlier because instead of bushwhacking and taking a ground-level look at the river, it might be in your best interest to search satellite maps. You can literally see the color change on the river where the holes are. Line these holes up with some public land you can legally access and maybe you can get away from the crowd.
Gear
There are different schools of thought on what gear you should use for casting hardware for river kings. I like spinning rods for bank fishing. It’s just easier to cast with them from odd angles than it is with a baitcaster. However, if you want to control your fish, a good baitcasting rod is the better choice. So examine your spots and figure out what fits your fishing area and style.
I like braid better than monofilament line, but if you’re using heavy hooks that won’t straighten out with braid, you’ll have an easier time breaking off mono on a snag. Fluorocarbon is a great low-stretch line, too, but it’s expensive for river use and really has no other advantages over monofilament line.
With 30-pound fish in the river, if you can get away with braid, I’d use that, even if it means putting a little lighter hooks on your lures so you can get them back out of snags.
So what’s the perfect salmon rod for the river? I like a spinning combo with 30-pound braid to 50-pound braid. But if I was in a boat, I’d use a baitcaster. My rod length would be 7 to 7.5 feet and with a medium heavy fast action.
Regardless of rod style, line style and lure choice, you need to bring a plug knocker of some type to remove your lure from snags. Like I said, that river’s obstructions are 99 percent wood.
Gaffs are illegal on a trout stream, but you’ll definitely want a landing net and a fish lip-gripper like a Boga.
Although the river is not easily wadable, some of the best fishing spots are going to require you to get wet to actually land a fish, so waders or hip boots are advisable.
Lures
Every year there’s a run on two things in August and September in the local sport shops — arrows and firetiger crankbaits. If you haven’t ordered you’re arrows, you’d better today or you’ll be out of luck and if you haven’t purchased your firetiger crankbaits yet this year, you better get to scouring the shelves.
Why are big-lipped lures popular for PM kings? Well, for one, the big lip gets the lure down into the holes, but secondly the lip bounces off of cover.
So Deep Thundersticks and Deep Thunderstick Jrs. continue to be among the best sellers. Shad Raps, Flicker Shads and other bright-colored crankbaits will work almost as well. If you can’t find any modern crankbaits, the old standards like Flatfish, Kwikfish, Ping A-Ts and Tadpollys work very well.
The top three colors of these lures are firetiger, firetiger and hot tiger, followed by anything else fluorescent.
Don’t just use the factory hooks on these lures. Get larger and lighter wire hooks wherever possible. These fish have a bony maw and you need something sharp to penetrate that. Touch up all your hooks with a file and don’t buy a thicker hook than you can straighten out in a deep snag. This year, especially, it’s going to be hard to replace your lures.
Techniques
There are several casting techniques you can use, but if you’re bank bound, you will be stuck with only about three ways to approach holes. You can cast upstream and retrieve downstream, you can just feed slack downstream and work a plug backwards into a hole like a “plugger” would for steelhead, or you can cast up and across and work your lure slowly downstream until the current catches it and takes it into a deep bend. There may be other creative ways to get your lure down to the fish where you fish, so experiment. Casts are free.
Keeping it legal
Note I said “casts are free.” I realize the old saying is that “hooksets are free,” but in Mason County they are not. In the case of salmon fishing, the appearance of snagging can result in a snagging ticket. So make sure you’re not getting too free with your hooksets when you’re on the river. And remember that a foul-hooked fish must be immediately returned to the water under Michigan law. We can have a friendly debate about whether a fish with a hook in the head was legally hooked initially or not, but treat every catch as if a Conservation Officer is watching, because he or she may be doing just that. The COs do use night-vision scopes and undercover officers to apprehend snaggers.
You may ask “why put so much effort into protecting fish that are going to die anyway?” It’s a fair question. The answer, I think, relates to how snaggers conducted themselves in relation to partying and littering as much as it does to how they fish and how many fish they may have kept. Whether you agree or disagree with the amount of enforcement, just know that it’s out there and behave appropriately.