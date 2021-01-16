Rich Kirby will be the first to say that he enjoys learning from so many different strength and conditioning coaches around the country.
His peers thought a lot about him, too, as the Ludington High School physical education teacher and coach was named the state coach of the year by the National High School Strength Coaches Association earlier this week.
“I was shocked and extremely surprised and very honored,” Kirby said. “I meet so many amazing people in this group and to have them consider me a colleague makes me feel very good. It makes feel good about what we’re trying here. These places and facilities and schools (they represent), just honored.”
Kirby said he joined the group when it first got started four years ago, and it includes strength and conditioning coaches from around the country and at many levels, too. Many of the coaches he’s grown to be friends with are at some of the state’s biggest schools like Chelsea, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Ann Arbor Skyline, Grand Rapids Know Hills, Byron Center, Grandville and Traverse City Central.
“It’s all about equipping, engaging and empowering coaches,” Kirby said. “You’re not just doing what your coach or your dad taught you in the past. It’s been really cool to see how far we’ve come. When I first started teaching, you didn’t hear about high school strength coaches. In this group, in four years, we’ve encouraged a very diverse membership population.”
Kirby said the organization’s membership includes people like himself who are also teachers, but also those in the private sector and pure strength and conditioning coaches at high schools, but they don’t have the responsibilities of teaching students in the classroom. It’s taken some time for strength and conditioning to make its way to the high school level, he said, and it’s similar to how long it took before Ludington had an athletic trainer.
“It has been exciting with Miss Jenn (Mroz, Ludington’s athletic trainer). I’ve got friends in almost every state, and they come over to my house or I go to theirs and let’s talk shop. The people I’ve met in the last four and a half years (are amazing).”
The organization also has introduced Kirby to former University of Michigan strength and conditioning coach Mike Gittleson. The pair exchange phone calls roughly every other week, he said.
Kirby said the organization is different than some of the other clinics and conferences he’s attended as a coach of certain sports such as football and track. With the strength and conditioning coaches, they share all of the ideas, tips and tricks with each other to help improve their respective athletes. And Kirby works with nearly every student-athlete that comes through Ludington High School from football and track to competitive cheerleading, swimming and diving and soccer.
Kirby said he was grateful for the honor, and it was Gittleson that helped him put it in perspective.
“He said, ‘Really, Rich, Ludington is not really small. That’s a big honor to be recognized when they could be identifying someone in Grandville, East Kentwood or Chelsea,’” Kirby recalled. “”You’re in a geographically isolated area. It’s not Grand Rapids, Lansing or Detroit.’ That made me feel… I was pretty moved.”