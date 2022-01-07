MEDFORD, Mass. — Ludington native Rune Kirby is skating his senior season with the Tufts University men’s hockey team.
Kirby, a 5-foot, 8-inch, 200-pound defenseman has played in all nine of the Jumbos’ games this season. He has an assist and two penalty minutes in his time on the ice.
Tufts is 1-7-1 overall this season, last playing a game against Bowdoin at home, a 3-2 overtime loss. The team saw its weekend games at the Boston Landing tournament canceled. Tufts was scheduled to play Anna Maria, Nichols and Wilkes at the tournament. Kirby and the Jumbos are scheduled to travel to Endicott Tuesday, Jan. 11, for a non-conference game.
Tufts is in NCAA’s Division III and in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.