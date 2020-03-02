WYOMING — Ludington’s Max Kline was just seven pins away from qualifying for the MHSAA Division 3 individual bowling state tournament following the regional Saturday at Park Center Lanes in Wyoming.

Kline finished in a tie for 12th with a score of 1,036. The top 10 bowlers advance to the state tournament, and Oakridge’s Josh Felcoski claimed the final spot with a score of 1,043. Winning the regional championship was Bradyn Fate of Remus Chippewa Hills.

For the Orioles, Luke Kolb came in 40th with a score of 935. Will Shinn rolled a 860, Dakota Petzak bowled a 727, and Jonas Vandenheuval and Colin Nash scored a 713 and 711, respectively.

Three bowlers from Mason County Central competed, too. Riley Premier was the top Spartan as he bowled a 717. Haley Story bowled a 698 and Gretchen Linenfelser bowled a 618.

Rachel Faust finished in 13th to pace the Orioles girls with a 934, just 17 pins off of the 10th-place finish of Arabella Huntoon of Stanton Central Montcalm. Whitehall’s Karli VanDuinen won the regional championship with a score of 1,174.

Lilly Roberts, Saige Phelps and Bailey Streeter were packed together in the standings finishing in 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, respectively with scores of 879, 878 and 872. Brianna Wysong scored a 787 while Hailee Ward rounded out the lineup with a 759.

Division 4

Regional at Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Brody Hays was the top finisher for the Mason County Eastern boys at the MHSAA Division 4 individual bowling regional at Eastbrook Lanes in Grand Rapids.

Hayes finished in a tie for 59th at a score of 829. Gabe Gauthier of Western Michigan Christian was the 10th and final qualifier with a 1,045. Ravenna’s Ethan May won the regional championship with a 1,205.

Neal Stewart rolled his way to a 63rd place finish with an 813. Noah Oakes and David Nash rolled series of 748 and 744, respectively. Matthew Gauthier bowled a 715, and Gregory Nash scored a 709.

On the girls side, Emily Robinson finished 36th followed by McKenzie Hurd in 39th, with scores of 741 and 724, respectively.

Finishing 10th overall was Holton’s Kylie Gould with a score of 900. The regional championship was won by Fowler’s Siera Feldpausch with a score 1,003.

Lillian Mickevich scored a 634, followed by Katie Nelson with a 613 and Abby Hays with a 394.