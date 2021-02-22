In the first matchup between Ludington and Muskegon since 2012, it was the Orioles coming out on top for the victory Saturday afternoon, topping the Big Reds, 51-37.
With big games from Keelyn Laird and RyAnn Rohrer, combining for 38 points, Ludington coach Warren Stowe not only complimented their play, but the play of those around them on the perimeter.
“They work really well together and are great passers. When one has the ball and the other drops they know when to find each other,” Stowe said. “Even (with) our guards though, Hailey Stowe dealt with a lot of pressure all night and was able to get it inside to them in positions to score.”
It was the defense of both teams dictating the pace of play early in the game, with the Orioles forcing turnovers and the Big Reds’ size and strength underneath making easy looks more difficult for Ludington.
The Big Reds struck first with a 7-2 run paced by five points from Kaylin Nash as she was able to get to the basket with ease.
The Orioles’ offense couldn’t get much to fall in the first quarter, and even with plenty of second chances thanks to offensive rebounds from Rohrer and Laird, the Orioles struggled to find the bottom of the basket.
While the Ludington defense allowed just one basket the final five minutes of the quarter, its offense could only muster four points, shrinking the lead however to three points as the Big Reds led, 9-6, after one.
Muskegon installed a press to try to slow down Ludington in the early goings of the second quarter, but proved futile as the Orioles went on a 8-1 run, thanks in part to six of Rohrer’s 14 first-half points. Ludington took its first lead of the game with five minutes to go in the half.
An Annie Kline three gave the Orioles a six-point lead with under two minutes remaining in the quarter, but a 6-0 run spanning 54 seconds from the Big Reds tied the game up at 19 apiece.
The Orioles quickly responded, ending the quarter on a 6-0 run of their own, taking a 25-19 lead into the half.
Ludington wasted little time adding onto their lead in the third quarter, as a quick 5-1 run gave them their biggest lead of the game at 10, three minutes into the half.
Nash did all she could for the Big Reds in the third, scoring four straight points and providing a solid inside presence on defense to cut the lead to six.
A 6-2 run from the Orioles though had the lead climb back up to 10 by the end of the quarter, giving the Orioles a 36-26 lead with one quarter to play.
As was the case in the first quarter, the defenses shined early in the fourth, with each team trading a basket in the first three minutes to keep it a 10-point advantage for the Orioles.
The Orioles used a 7-2 run midway through the fourth to increase their lead to 15 points with just over two minutes left in regulation.
Muskegon’s offense could not make a late game run, as the Orioles hung on for their sixth victory of the season.
Laird and Rohrer led the Orioles in scoring with 20 and 18, respectively.
Nash paced the Big Reds with 20.
MUSKEGON (37)
Woods 1 0-0 3, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Nash 6 8-10 20, Sims 1 0-0 2, Harns 2 1-2 5, Lenox-Brooks 3 0-2 6. Totals: 13 10-16 37
LUDINGTON (51)
Kline 1 0-0 3, Rohrer 7 4-5 18, Bandstra 2 1-2 5, Stowe 1 1-2 3, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Laird 10 0-1 20. Totals: 22 6-10 51.
Muskegon;9;10;7;11;—;37
Ludington;6;19;11;15;—;51
3-point goals—Muskegon (1): Woods. Ludington (1): Kline. Totals fouls— Muskegon 11, Ludington 19. JV Score—Ludington 36, Muskegon 8. Ludington scorers—Lynn 9 , Mckinley 9, Williams 6, Mesyar 5, Simpson 3, Stone 2, Glanville 2.