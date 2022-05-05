The Lakeshore Badgers varsity hockey team is hosting a fundraising car wash from 2-5 p.m., May 14, at Ludington Advanced Auto Parts at 5243 W U.S. 10. The car wash will be by donation, with funds going toward to the team’s 2022-23 season.
