VICTORY TWP. — Falling into a quick hole, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team didn’t have the firepower to recover and lost, 8-0, to visiting Tawas on Saturday afternoon at West Shore Community Arena.
The game ended with 9:11 left in the third period on the eight-goal mercy rule, despite a valiant effort by the Badgers to prevent that final goal.
Just the night before Lakeshore went the distance against the same Tawas team, but again suffered from a lack of scoring punch and dropped a 7-1 decision.
“We just can’t score,” Lakeshore head coach Bill Shriver said. “But, when you’re pinned in your ‘D’ zone, the only scoring you’re going to get is a breakaway, and that’s 20 percent at best.
“You know, we’ll just keep working. Just keeping working, (and) doing what we’re doing. We say it every game, we had some opportunities, but if you don’t cash in on them … then it’s 8-0.”
The Braves needed less than two minutes to get on the board when Walker Hazen scored from just inside the circle with at the 15:23 mark.
Bryce Harless, who comes to the Badgers from Bear Lake, took a tripping penalty and the Braves capitalized with a power play goal by Kyle Indrieca to make it 2-0 at 12:36.
“They (the Badgers) get frustrated when we get down early,” Shriver said. “So the frustration builds, and that’s when the penalties come.
“We didn’t play (Tawas) last year, because of the COVID deal, but we had played them the year before and it was an even split. They’ve got some speed, and they must have had some kids come up.”
It was the only power play goal of the game, although the Badgers took 10 penalties, including two 5-minute majors, one for cross checking and another for kneeing.
Tawas would score two more goals before the first intermission for a 4-0 lead, one each by Jakob Hazen and Cody Primm. Lakeshore had only three penalties in the first 17 minutes.
Lakeshore had one particularly good opportunity when Mason County Eastern freshman Brandon Austin fired a shot from the right wing that was knocked away by the goalie’s stick, and another as Mason County Central junior Austin Quillan tried a wrap around.
Mason County Central freshman River Claveau split two defenders and came at the goalie one-on-one, but couldn’t get his shot through.
Tawas scored three more goals in the second period to increase its lead to 7-0, and then Gage Maxfield scored his second goal of the game with 9:11 left in the third to end it.
Lakeshore travels to Big Rapids on Wednesday before taking a break over the holidays and resume action the first week in January with two games in Detroit.