VICTORY TWP. — At least it was a full game.

The last time out, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op hockey team didn’t get out of the second period.

But, despite pushing the game to the third period Wednesday afternoon at West Shore Community Ice Arena, the Badgers failed to score for the second consecutive game and dropped a 7-0 game to Cadillac.

It isn’t the way Lakeshore wanted to close out the home portion of its regular season schedule, and now the Badgers face a tough weekend in Tawas.

Lakeshore has had its chances, but like Wednesday night the Badgers just struggle to put their shots on frame and too often miss the mark.

True, the Badgers (0-16) do have some young skaters leading the charge up front, but when they’re spending a lot of time in their defensive zone it stifles their offense.

More experienced teams, like Cadillac and Ann Arbor Huron last Saturday in an 8-0 defeat, naturally take advantage of the Badgers’ youthful mistakes.

Because they’re so young, and lack playing experience, the Badgers aren’t able to overcome big deficits, especially when they aren’t scoring.

Not much is left on the regular season, this weekend’s games in Tawas (at 8:30 p.m., Friday and 1 p.m., Saturday), the Badgers only have two road games remaining before the regionals.

It’s not a lot of time to turn things around, especially with a young team still finding its way, and head coach Parker Rey is aware of the challenge he faces.

When the team was known as the Manistee Chippewas it never won a playoff game.