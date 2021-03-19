BURTON — Rebounding from an 8-0 loss to Traverse City Central in the MHSAA hockey playoffs earlier this week, Lakeshore’s co-op team skated to a 4-2 victory over Grand Blanc on the road Friday night.
The Badgers (2-12-1) scored an empty net goal close to the end of the contest and are hoping to finish the regular season with a win today against the same team.
“It was a very evenly matched game,” Badgers coach Bill Shriver said. “It was a tight game the whole way, and we were able to roll three lines.
“We were short two players tonight. That kind of evened the lines out. It was probably the best game we had all year. Connor Rudzki was in net and did a great job, kept us in it the whole game.”
Russell Schade netted two of the goals for the Badgers, while Alex Shriver and Evan McCarthy each added one. Shriver is one of the Badgers’ goalies, but was playing out with Rudzki handling the duties in net. Rudzki made 32 saves. Manistee had 35 shots.
Mateo Barnett contributed the assist on Schade’s first goal, McCarthy assisted on Shriver’s goal as well as Schade’s second goal. McCarthy’s goal was unassisted.