VICTORY TWP. — Russell Schade scored two goals and had one assist in helping lead the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey skate past Kalamazoo United, 7-1, Friday night at the West Shore Community Ice Arena.
It was the second consecutive win for the Badgers, their first winning streak of the season and lifted their hopes of finishing the season strong.
“We played a good team game for the third game in a row,” Lakeshore head coach Bill Shriver said. “We got pucks deep behind their defense, and controlled the pace in our offensive zone.
“This created lots of scoring chances. We had only two penalties tonight, which was the same as Wednesday (a 7-4 win over Mount Pleasant). When we can play five-on-five, we can run with most teams, and the last three games have shown that.”
River Claveau and Bryce Harless also had two goals for the Badgers. Luke Larr scored a power play goal. The rest were all even strength.
Brandon Austin was credited with three assists, and Austin Quillan, Schade and Harless two apiece. Larr had one assist.
“It’s great for them to have the feeling of carrying the momentum into the next game,” Shriver said. “You can see the confidence in the group.”
Lakeshore has a rematch with Mount Pleasant on Saturday in the Badgers final home game.