VICTORY TWP. — For whatever reason, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team came out flat and paid the price with a 7-1 loss to Tawas at the West Shore Community Ice Arena.
Bryce Harless of Bear Lake scored the Badgers' only goal of the game, on an assist from Mason County Central's Austin Quillan.
"We were just flat from the get-go," Badgers' head coach Bill Shriver said. "But, I have to say I think they (Tawas) made us look flat.
"They just really out-skated us, and they just worked hard. It was just an off night for us. We did a lot of positive things. We just have to come out and play hard from the start."
Lakeshore took eight penalties, which gave the Badgers plenty of opportunities to work on their penalty kill, although Shriver would just as soon not have that much time on the PK.
Without the scoresheet in front of him, Shriver couldn't say how many power play goals Tawas scored, but he didn't think Tawas scored every time it was on the power play.
The Badgers play Tawas at the West Shore Community Arena again today at 1 p.m.