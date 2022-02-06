FLINT — After a four-game winning streak, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team is now toting a two-game losing skid as they head into the final two games of the regular season.
The Badgers were back on their heels most of Saturday afternoon’s game against a solid Davison team at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center — the home of the Ontario Hockey League’s Flint Firebirds in Flint — and eventually lost, 8-0, after just a few minutes of the third period.
“We knew Davison was strong, and they basically played keep away with us,” Badgers head coach Bill Shriver said. “We played a very strong eight minutes of the first period, but they just had too many weapons.
“The positives are we took only two penalties, and took the opportunity to work on our defensive zone coverage. We will take the next two weeks to keep getting better.”
In Friday’s game, the Badgers dug themselves a 2-0 hole by the second intermission and eventually fell, 3-1, to Port Huron in a highly competitive contest.
J.T. Slobozny scored the Badgers goal. He was in the right spot, at the right time on a nifty play on a rebound on a shot by Luke Larr from the point.
Russell Schade successfully captured the draw, and sent it back to Larr, who saw Slobozny positioned in front of the net and zipped the puck to him.
“It was one of those nights when the puck seemed to bounce onto their sticks rather than ours,” Shriver said. “But, the boys stayed with it, and played much better in both zones in the third.”
Lakeshore ends the regular season on Friday, Feb. 18, at Sandusky.