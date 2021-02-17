VICTORY TWP. — Big Rapids jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, and finished with a 7-1 non-conference win over the Lakeshore Badgers at the West Shore Community Ice Arena Wednesday night.
The Cardinals eventually stretched their lead to 4-0 before the Badgers (0-4) finally found the back of the net to cut the deficit to three goals, 4-1.
Unfortunately, misfortune struck the Badgers as they had the puck deflect off one of their own defensemen and slither into the net, and another shot went off the goalie’s skate.
Lakeshore’s only goal came courtesy of Connor Rudzki on an assist from Evan McCarthy, on a nice play. But the Badgers could not build on the momentum.
“I keep saying this, the score doesn’t indicate how hard they’re playing,” Badgers coach Bill Shriver said of his charges. “You take away the two we scored on our own guy and it’s 5-1, and things could have gone a lot differently.
“It’s not like they overran us. They kind of picked away at you. We got to play some of their younger kids tonight, which we hadn’t yet. So that was good, to get them in the mix.
“Our penalty kill did a great job. We killed three penalties, which was really good. All of their goals was even strength. Overall, it was a good performance. We just keep getting a little bit each practice, and each game.”
Shriver added that the Badgers had some chances, but couldn’t convert on them.