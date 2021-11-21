TAWAS — Considering the circumstances, Lakeshore Badgers ice hockey head coach Bill Shriver didn’t feel bad at all about Saturday afternoon’s 11-3 loss to Oxford in the second game during the weekend series at the Tawas Area Ice Arena.
After all, the Badgers were playing without their senior goalkeeper, Alex Shriver from Manistee Catholic, the coach’s son who missed the game because of another engagement.
Ludington senior Sawyer Smith stepped up and volunteered to fill in as the keeper Saturday, despite never having played the position before during his hockey career.
“Sawyer did just an incredible job,” coach Shriver said. “We got into the third period, and he was just done. He couldn’t move. Then, it was like a shooting gallery.
“But, he did way, way better than anyone expected, and the kids did a great job in front of him. They all played very, very well and I was happy with that.
“(Physically) he’s massive. That’s the hardest he’s worked his entire life. He’s really the story. He took it all in stride. He performed really well. He’s really athletic for a big guy.”
Actually, the Badgers grabbed an early 2-0 lead and stayed close through the first two periods. They entered the third period trailing by just two goals, 5-3, before the flood gates opened.
Oxford didn’t score its 11th goal to take an eight-goal lead and institute the eight-goal mercy rule until midway through the third period.
Mason County Eastern freshman Brandon Austin put the Badgers on the board first, controlling the puck and zinging a shot home after helpers from Mason County Central senior Russell Schade and Ludington senior Luke Larr.
The second goal was sent into the back of the net by Mason County Central freshman River Claveau from Larr. J.T. Szoboszlay, a freshman from Ludington, tallied the final Badgers goal with Ludington sophomore Rylan Mirretti and Bear Lake senior Bryce Harless providing the helpers.
“Just like Friday night (8-4 loss to Southgate Anderson), when we play five-on-five we look good,” Shriver said. “We made a couple mistakes, but in general the kids did the right things. I was real happy.
“The other five guys on the ice played very well. The three goals they scored were very good hockey goals. They weren’t lucky. They were good goals, where the kids set up and did some good passing. We knew what was going to happen going in, and they handled themselves very well.”
Lakeshore opens a three-game homestand at the West Shore Community Ice Arena on Wednesday with a game against East Kentwood starting at 3:30 p.m.