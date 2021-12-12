GRAND RAPIDS — Finally, the scoreless streak is over. So, too, is the losing streak.
After three consecutive games, or nine straight periods, without scoring a goal, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team got off the snide with a 5-3 decision over Lapeer, a team the Badgers had never played before,.
The Badgers scored a quick goal, which lifted a huge load off their shoulders and opened the flood gates for a couple more early goals.
"We got the penalties under control," Badgers head coach Bill Shriver. "It was good to get scoring. The boys played really well, and had command the entire game."
Each team took six penalties in the game, which is a number Shriver can live with for the Badgers. Penalties have been a problem for them this season.
Mason County Central senior Russell Schade, the team captain, led the way with a hat trick. The first goal of the game, though, was scored by Mason County Central junior Austin Quillan unassisted.
Quillan then assisted on Schade's first goal, and then scored his second goal of the game from Bear Lake senior Bryce Harless and Schade. Ludington senior Luke Larr assisted on Schade's second goal, and Schade scored an unassisted goal to finish it off for the Badgers.
"Alex (Shriver), our goalie, has been really good," his coach and father said. "It was frustrating for him, because we're just not scoring.
"If you don't give him the goal support, it's not going to be any good. My new assistant, Parker Ray, played in western Canada all up through juniors. He's been really, really good with the goalie position.
"There's a dramatic difference. Even the kids are noticing it. If we can just score, we'll be okay. When we're scoring, we can compete."
Friday night, the Badgers dropped a 4-0 game to East Kentwood despite being on the power play for six or eight straight minutes. One shot that appeared to cross the line was waved off by the referee.
Lakeshore has a two-game home series with Tawas Area this coming weekend, Friday at 7 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.