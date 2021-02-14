Despite starting the season 0-3, the Lakeshore Badgers took away a lot of positive vibes.
The Badgers, a co-operative team involving several schools, opened up against the 10th ranked Bay Reps last Friday night and lost, 8-0, in the opening of the in the Northern Michigan Hockey League tournament at the Ralph G. Cantile Arena in Chebogyan.
Lakeshore followed with a 4-1 loss to Cheboygan Saturday morning in the tournament.
Austin Quillan did the honors with 4:32 remaining in the third period. It was a two-on-one break, with Mateo Barnett feeding him after Luke Larr ran the puck out of the defensive zone.
"We played two really good periods against Cheboygan," first-year Badgers coach Bill Shriver said. "Shots were even, and we were right there with them. We just couldn't get one in.
"Actually, three of their four goals were just crazy, fluky goals. So, we were very happy with that performance and the boys were excited about that."
Lakeshore wrapped the weekend with a 7-0 loss to Petoskey in Petoskey on Saturday night.
Petoskey took a 4-0 lead with three or four minutes left in the game and then one of the Northmen exploded for three goals by himself to make it 7-0.
Last year at this time, which would have been around the 20th game, the then Chippewas had only made it into the third period only four or five times a year.
So getting to the third period in two of the three games this year shows a huge improvement for the Badgers, who are also getting decent chances at the goal.
"We had plenty of scoring chances, just (hitting) a lot of crossbars, saves by the goalie," Shriver added. "The opportunities are there and will start to go in, and when they do we'll be able to compete.
"Although the results don't show it, we were very pleased with the way everybody played. Overall, we were very pleased with everything."