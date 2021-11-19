TAWAS — Aided by a series of penalties by the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team in the second period, Southgate Anderson scored four goals and pulled away for an 8-4 win Friday night at Tawas Bay Arena.
Southgate improved to 1-1 after an 8-0 loss to Trenton in its season opener Wednesday, Nov. 17. It was the Badgers first game of the season.
"It was a good game, except for the second period," Badgers head coach Bill Shriver said. "We had four penalties in about three minutes.
"You take that away, when we were 5-on-5 we played well. It's hard to play three good periods in a row. Penalties can't be a problem for us, because we don't have the horses for a good penalty kill. So, we're going to clean that up. Which we will.
"Two or three of the four we shouldn't have had. They were just bad penalties to take. They weren't in the normal course of play. That happens. Overall, everybody played very well."
Four different players scored the goals for Lakeshore. The first came off the stick of Mason County Central junior Austin Quillan, the second was scored by Ludington sophomore Ryland Mirretti, number three was drilled into the back of the net by Ludington senior Sawyer Smith and Mason County Eastern freshman Brandon Austin had the fourth goal.
Smith's goal was the first of his varsity career, and Austin's was a shorthanded goal.
Quillan's goal was unassisted. Mirretti's goal was assisted by Manistee sophomore Gavin Rhodea and Bear Lake senior Bryce Harless. Smith's tally was assisted by Ludington senior Luke Larr while Austin's was unassisted.
"We didn't give up, which was good," Shriver said. "Offensively, we had ample scoring opportunities. We gave ourselves lots of chances, which is good.
"Defensively, we played well but for the penalties that we gave up. That was the difference in the game, was the penalties, there's no question.
"The freshmen played well. They've got things to learn. The older guys did exactly what I need them to do, which is be leaders, and they led everything in ice time."
Lakeshore faces Oxford at Tawas on Saturday beginning at noon. But the Badgers will be without goalie Alex Shriver, a senior from Manistee Catholic.
Smith will put on the gear and fill in for Shriver between the pipes for the game. He's never played goalie before, so coach Shriver is looking at the Badgers' chances realistically.