VICTORY TWP. — The power outage continued for the Lakeshore Badgers co-op hockey team Saturday afternoon when they suffered an 8-0 shutout loss at the hands of Ann Arbor Huron in just two periods at the West Shore Community Ice Arena.

It was the Badgers’ (0-15) third shutout loss in their last six games, and they scored just one goal in a 7-1 loss to Cheboygan on Friday night.

Understandably, game statistics — other than the number of saves sophomore goalie Joey Castonia (Ludington) made before the contest ended on the mercy rule — were minimal.

“(Goal scoring) is severely lacking right now,” Badgers head coach Parker Rey said. “We’re looking for someone to give our team a spark.

“But, we haven’t found someone ready to answer the bell just yet. Hopefully, it comes soon. I guess we will see.”

A 6-5 overtime loss at home to Big Rapids back on Dec. 17 was the closest Lakeshore has come to notching their first win of the season.

In that game, the Badgers built an early lead before the Cardinals came charging back, and didn’t have enough energy at the end to pull it out.

Lakeshore also lost a one-goal game, 8-7, to Southgate Aquinas in the second game of the season at West Shore. Beyond that the young Badgers have averaged less than two goals per game.

“We haven’t had a lack of chances, we just can’t bury anything right now,” Rey added. “I think everyone has a big monkey on their back because no one has scored in so long.

“You get a chance, and you kind of freeze. I think some kids just need to get one (goal) and go from there. It’s a tough situation, but we’ve got to overcome it.”

Keeping the players’ spirits up is the biggest challenge facing Rey and his coaching staff.

“It’s just a bunch of positive re-enforcement, and doing the very basics in practice,” Rey noted. “You don’t want to overcomplicate things.

“You just want to lift kids’ spirits, and encourage them to go get the next one. It’s hard. You just have to keep plugging away. At some point, something good is bound to happen. But, it has to be soon.”

Rey is hoping some of the Badgers’ young forwards come around, like Mason County Central freshman Lucas Schade and Mason County Eastern sophomore Brandon Austin.

“I don’t know what it is, but we’re just not clicking in the offensive zone,” said Rey. “We’ve learned to play really good defense, which is exciting.

“The scoreboard and scoresheets don’t tell that story, unfortunately.”

Castonia missed several games at the start of the season with an injury in the pre-season, is improving between the pipes with each game.

A former netminder himself, Rey says he knows how Castonia feels to not be getting any goal support from his teammates.

“I keep telling him to keep doing his job, just do what he can,” the coach said. “He’s playing really, really well. He’s really come into his own for his first varsity season.

“He really made the jump well. It’s just constant harping for hm to keep his head in it (the game), and keep his temper cool and kind of be the backbone of the team.

“He sees upwards of 50, 60 shots a game and he holds us in it, for the most part. It would be nice to be scoring.”

Ludington senior Ryan Mirretti had the Badgers’ only goal in their six-goal loss to Cheboygan on Friday night.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Badgers, as they are scheduled to host a tough Cadillac (5-12) team at West Shore at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, in their final home game of the season.