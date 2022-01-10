CADILLAC — For the second straight game, the Lakeshore Badgers played with only eight skaters and one goalie when they took the ice against Cadillac on the road Monday night.
But despite the long odds against them, the Badgers (2-11) avoided the game being ended early because of the mercy rule, but they lost, 6-0.
"I will tell you it's the best game we've played all year," Badgers coach Bill Shriver said. "That was a good team to play. Our guys just worked as hard as they've worked all year.
"We couldn't be more proud of them. It was a really good effort. It was 4-0 realistically. The kids just got so tired. We only had one penalty, and it was at the end of the game. We only had four shots all game. We were in our 'D' zone most of the game."
The Badgers were coming off an 8-4 loss to Southgate Anderson in another road matchup on Saturday.
In that game, Bradnon Austin scored a goal from Russell Schade, Schade put one in on an assist from JT Szoboszlay, Szoboszlay tallied a goal with an assist from River Claveau and Schade scored a goal on an assist from Austin Quillan.