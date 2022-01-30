VICTORY TWP. — Jumping out to a 1-0 lead about four minutes into the game, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team kept on scoring and finished with a 5-2 victory over Mount Pleasant in its final home game of the regular season Saturday afternoon.
Lakeshore came just one minute short of recording a shutout, taking a two-minute penalty late in the game and allowing a power play goal after holding off the Oilers in the first minute on the penalty kill.
“Maybe the kids were a little deflated after the shutout was gone, but the Oilers were able to slip in another one shortly after that,” Lakeshore head coach Bill Shriver said.
“It would have been great to get a shutout in the last home game in front of our fans, but it was awesome to see the kids continue to score at a more frequent clip.”
The Badgers stretched their winning streak to three in a row, and have scored 19 goals during that span. Over their last four games, the Badgers have netted 22 goals.
Lakeshore’s sudden power surge comes at a good time, too, with the playoffs. Only four games remain in the regular season before the Badgers start preparing for the tournament.
Striking first has been an uncommon occurrence for the Badgers this season, but they’ve taken command from the outset during their winning streak.
This time, it was Mason County Central junior Austin Quillan doing the honors, burying a shot from the blue line with 13:50 to play in the first period. Mason County Central senior Russell Schade provided the assist on the play.
Just 38 seconds later, the Badgers lit the lamp again as Schade found the range and sent a shot past the goalie at the 13:12 mark of the first after controlling a pass from Ludington senior Sawyer Smith to make it 2-0 for the Badgers at the first intermission.
“We controlled the play the whole first period,” Shriver said. “They actually had us pinned most of the second period, but we did a really nice job in our defensive zone.
“In the third period, we came back to life and carried the play most of the way. It was too bad we got that penalty at the end, but we really played a clean game.”
Mount Pleasant struggled to find an opening against the Badgers in the second period, which was rather listless as neither team had many chances and it was back-and-forth the entire 17 minutes.
But, as Shriver said, the Badgers caught fire again in the third period and exploded for three goals to build 5-0 lead with 60 seconds to play.
The Badgers increased their lead to 3-0 just under five minutes into the third period when Schade scored unassisted at the 12:08 mark with Lakeshore playing shorthanded.
Four minutes later, the Badgers further extended their advantage to 4-0 on an unassisted goal scored by Ludington junior Rylan Mirretti with 8:29 left in the third.
Ludington senior Luke Larr ended the Lakeshore scoring when he punched one in unassisted with 7:45 remaining in regulation.
After struggling to stay out of the penalty box through much of the season, the Badgers have cleaned things up and had only four penalties Saturday. One was a five-minute major, but the Badgers saw to it that the Oilers did not capitalize on the power play opportunity.
“We were able to kill off that five-minute penalty, which was good,” Shriver added. “Again, we were able to stay out of the box and play five-on-five.
“That’s three wins in a row, so we have a lot of confidence right now.”
Lakeshore’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday night in Flint.