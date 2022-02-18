SANDUSKY — Not having played in two weeks the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team looked a little sluggish in the first period, but they eventually got their feet under them.
But, it was a little too late as the Sandusky Legion built an early lead and held it throughout the contest in defeating the Badgers, 6-3, Friday night in Sandusky.
The Badgers got down, 3-0, early before tallying a goal to cut the gap to 3-1. But the Legion made it a three-goal difference again, 4-1.
After that the Badgers rallied to score two goals in about a minute to climb to within one goal, 4-3. The Legion pulled away with two late goals.
Sandusky's last goal was somewhat of a fluke according to Badgers head coach Bill Shriver.
"All he was trying to do was dump the puck in the zone, and he pitch forked it in from the blue line and it bounced about 5 feet up in the air and went right over Alex (Shriver's) shoulder (in net)," the coach said.
"But, we played a lot better in the second half of the game then we did in the first. We took three or four penalties, and two of them were legit. Overall, it was a good effort."
JT Sloboszny scored the first goal for the Badgers on assists from Luke Larr and Bryce Harless. Harless put in the next two, with the first assisted by Russell Schade and Larr, and the second assisted by Austin Quillan and River Claveau.
The Badgers are next scheduled to play their MHSAA Division 2 playoff opener against Muskegon Reeths-Puffer on Wednesday at Lakeshore Ice Arena in Muskegon.