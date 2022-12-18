VICTORY TWP. — After taking a three-goal lead at the end of the first period, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op hockey team tired and eventually fell, 6-5, in overtime Saturday to Southgate United at West Shore Community Ice Arena.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Badgers, who started the season without their starting goalie and then were hit with further injury and illness.

Sickness depleted the squad to the point where the Badgers had to cancel the previous weekend’s games and took an unanticipated break.

While they are close to returning to full strength, they are still feeling the lingering affects of a flu bug that is still bothering some of the players and it showed on Saturday.

The Badgers skated out to a 4-1 lead at the first intermission, Lukas Schade (Ludington) scoring two of them, but then lit the lamp just one more time. None in the third period and OT.

“Second period we came out and were a little low on energy,” said Badgers’ head coach Parker Rey. “There was what I guess you would say a controversial high sticking call (on River Claveau) from our standpoint that led to the game-tying goal.

“They took two penalties on the same play and we had a 5-on-3 for the last 1:30 of regulation, and we missed two open nets. Got to overtime and they got one through our goalie.”

United scored three consecutive goals to tie the score, 4-4, before the Badgers notched what would prove to be their final goal of the contest late in the second and entered the third holding a 5-4 edge.

Lakeshore opened the scoring on an even strength goal by Schade at 12:01 of the first on assists from Jason Szoboszlay (Ludington) and Gavin Rhodea (Manistee).

United answered with the equalizer 30 seconds later, but the Badgers finished the period with three unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead at the first intermission.

Nevin Slater (Ludington) got the first with 10:19 left on the power play, the first of two power play goals for the Badgers, with Schade providing the helper.

Rylan Miretti (Ludington) sliced the puck across the line to make it 3-1 at the 8:12 mark on a helper from Szoboszlay and Schade notched the third goal with 1:51 left. Szoboszlay and Slater were credited with the assists.

“I think the experience factor came into it,” Rey said. “We’ve only led one other game this season, and then it’s crunch time. It’s tough playing with a lead, whether you’re used to it or not.

“They came out playing really well against us in the second, we dropped an egg in the second and they took advantage of it. You take your foot off the gas pedal and you get ran over.

“We had a sickness run through the team this week, too, and you could tell everyone was sluggish. It was very evident in our game up in Gaylord on Friday night (a 6-0 loss).

“Once this flu bug gets through our system, hopefully we’ll come out better on the other side. But we definitely need to get the legs back in shape. We were dogging it.”

Austin Quillan (Mason County Central) capitalized on a United penalty to score a power play goal with only 3:23 to play in the second period, on assists from Mireitti and Rhodea. The Badgers would not score again.

United had three goals in the second period, two of them scored by Ty Cornett. Cornett finished with a hat trick, including the game-winner with 4:37 left in the overtime.

Casey Sullivan contributed two goals for United. Brady Deckert scored the other goal.

“We’re getting production from all of our lines right now, and even our defensivemen are stepping up and getting some assists,” Rey said. “There was a lot of great things shown in the game.

“But, we’ve just got to put together a whole game and not just show flashes of brilliance is what it comes down to. We got punched in the face in the second, and we never really responded very well.”

Regular goalie Joey Castonia (Ludington) made his fourth start between the pipes this season after missing the early part of the schedule with an injury.

Having him back is a major plus for the Badgers.

“I think he’s still kind of finding his feet,” said Rey. “This is his first year on varsity, so plays are a little faster during games than they are in practice, and I think he’s still adjusting.

“But, I think he’ll be ready to go by the new year, no doubt about it. He’s got a lot of raw talent, and we are very excited to have him back.”

The Badgers are next scheduled to play Big Rapids at West Shore on Tuesday with a 3 p.m. first puck drop before taking the holiday off.