GRAND RAPIDS — After trailing, 2-0 at the end of the first period, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team rallied with four unanswered goals to beat East Kentwood, 4-2, on the road Wednesday night.
It was the fourth straight win for the Badgers. They scored three unanswered goals in the second period, and tacked on the fourth goal in the third.
“It was a good game, back and forth all night,” Lakeshore head coach Bill Shriver said. “Shots were pretty much even. It was their senior night, so they had their pep band there and lots of students.
“They came out fast and hard, with lots of energy, and had us pinned in most of the first period, back on our heels. We took two penalties in the first, but were able to kill one of them.”
Luke Larr scored the first two goals unassisted, and JT Szoboslay netted the third one in the second period after a great pass from Bryce Harless and Russell Schade in the low seam.
The Badgers scored an unassisted power play goal in the third period off the stick of Austin Quillan and they iced it after that.
“The key was our strong play in the defensive zone,” Shriver said. “The shots they were getting were not high quality because our coverage was solid, and Alex (Shriver) was able to keep us in it without too much stress.
“We kept them to the perimeter for the most part, and were able to get clean breakouts out of the D zone, creating some odd man rushes.”