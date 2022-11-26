VICTORY TWP. — For the first time this season, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team actually trailed to the start the game, and rallied to knot the score.

But playing shorthanded, and still without their goalie, the Badgers couldn't maintain the momentum and wound up on the short end of an 11-3 loss at the hands of New Boston United in a Saturday matinee contest at the West Shore Community Ice Arena.

The game ended with 6:33 left in regulation once the New Boston lead had reached eight goals.

It was the first time Lakeshore had faced the challenge of playing games on back-to-back nights this season.

New Boston, coming off a 10-0 blowout loss to Little Caesar's Under-18 team, opened the scoring just a little more than two minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead at 15:09 of the first period.

The Badgers came right back, however, scoring the equalizer less than four minutes later when Mason County Central junior River Cleaveau got his stick on a pass from Mason County Central senior Austin Quillan and slid the puck just inside the far post at the 11:39 mark.

But the usually high powered Badgers would not score again until four minutes into the third period, and by then they were hopelessly behind by seven goals.

"We have a lot of injuries, but we just have to keep playing hockey," said Badgers head coach Parker Rey. "We just have to keep plugging away. Bad games happen.

"Then, we played a team with kids that can shoot the puck pretty well, and we finally got bit by (having) a fill-in goalie. It happens. Not too worried about it.

"I know we were a little tired today with some guys, but we battled through. Playing back-to-back is tough, especially when you have limited bodies. But, the kids are resilient. They'll figure it out and do better next time."

After the Badgers had squared the game at one apiece, New Boston (3-1) scored a pair of goals in the final six minutes to push out to a 3-1 lead at the first intermission.

New Boston found the back of the net three more times in the second period, including a goal with just 47.6 seconds left, to build a 6-1 cushion going into the third.

Mason County Eastern sophomore Brandon Austin had the Badgers' best chance late in the second when he charged down the middle on a breakaway, but the New Boston defense forced him to turn away at the last second.

The Badgers' deficit eventually reached 8-1 at the 14:09 mark of the third, but they temporarily avoided the mercy rule when Mason County Central freshman Lukas Schade sent a shot over the goalie's shoulder and just under the crossbar at 13:36. Claveau had the assist.

New Boston answered three minutes later to take a 9-2 lead, but again the Badgers responded, this time Claveau getting the tally with Mason County Central sophomore Trevor Muralt providing the assist.

"Every game you're not going to be the one to score first, and you have to be able to come from behind so it was really awesome to see our guys go down one and get it back right away," Rey said.

"To be honest, for the first three games of the season, to play as well as we did, I'm very happy. We were due to drop an egg. So be it. It happens. We're going to have a great week of practice and be back at it next Friday."

Lakeshore has another back-to-back scheduled, visiting Cadillac at 5 p.m., Friday, and then traveling to Kentwood for another game with Kentwood at 1 p.m., Dec. 3.