VICTORY TWP. — Finding a way to finish and score goals is tops on the priority list for the Lakeshore Badgers co-op hockey team, which was plagued by missed opportunities again Wednesday night in a 5-2 loss to East Kentwood in a game played at the West Shore Community Ice Arena.
The Badgers had defeated East Kentwood, 7-2, just a week ago and came into the game confident they could come close to matching that offensive output.
Unfortunately, despite several good looks, the Badgers couldn't find the back of the net often enough to keep pace with East Kentwood and the roof caved in.
Connor Rudzki was in net for the Badgers and his play kept them in the game for most of the night, eliciting high praise from Lakeshore coach Bill Shriver.
"Again, we just had a hard time scoring," Shriver said. "The penalties were pretty equal. I think two or three of their goals were power play goals.
"One of ours was a power play goal, so on five-on-five we're in the game. It's just again, we got in the box and we gave the (goals) up. We just have to keep working at it.
"We're in the game, we're there. We're just going to keep working at it."
Jonah Lundberg scored the first Lakeshore goal, while Jake Lamm lit the lamp for the second one later in the game.