VICTORY TWP. — It was a close game until five minutes into the third period, when Cadillac benefited from a five-minute major on the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team and pulled away for a 6-1 victory at the West Shore Community Ice Arena on Friday night.
The Badgers still had a shot at the Vikings with the score only 3-1 as they skated into the third period, but with only nine skaters suited up, fatigue took a toll on Lakeshore.
"I think the boys just got tired," Badgers head coach Bill Shriver said. "We took a five-minute penalty, and that kind of hurt us. But, for two and a half periods, we were good.
"We were shorthanded, and they just kind of overran us with their numbers as is usually the case."
Cadillac jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Austin Quillan scored Lakeshore's only goal unassisted.
Lakeshore plays again Saturday afternoon at home against Southgate with a 3:30 p.m. start.