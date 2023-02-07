TAWAS — Although it never led, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op hockey team had a much better effort in Monday night’s 9-3 loss at Tawas.

It didn’t get out of hand until the third period, when the Braves punched in four goals to end any doubt as to the game’s eventual outcome.

Lakeshore scored a late goal with about two minutes left to make it a little closer.

The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 lead, scoring back-to-back, before the Badgers (0-21) got on the board when Ludington sophomore Ansel Carroll buried a shot after a pass from Manistee Catholic freshman Nathaniel Barnett.

But the Braves answered with another goal just before the horn to enter the first intermission with a 3-1 lead.

Mason County Central junior River Claveau nailed an unassisted goal for the Badgers in the second period after the Braves extended their lead to four, 5-1.

Lakeshore trailed, 9-2, after the Braves exploded for four goals in the third period. Mason County Central freshman Lukas Schade notched the final goal for the Badgers, with the primary assist credited to Austin Quillan (Mason County Central senior) and the secondary assist going to Ludington senior Rykab Mirretti.

“It’s been a struggle,” said Lakeshore head coach Parker Rey. “Going into the game we’d scored 17 goals all year long, with seven of those coming in one game. So, we’ve really been struggling on the offensive front.

“But, it looked like we’d figured some things out (Monday). We were playing offense with some confidence, which hasn’t happened all year.

“It feels like the kids are kind of clicking at the right time. I wish I say it’s a lot more going into the playoffs, but it’s going to help us going into this last week of regular season play.”

The Badgers travel to Sandusky for their next game on Friday, before ending the regular season at New Boston on Saturday.