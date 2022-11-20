CADILLAC — Fourteen seconds is all that separated the Lakeshore Badgers co-op hockey team from taking Saturday afternoon's non-conference game into overtime.
But then, heartbreak struck as Southgate Anderson scored the winning goal for a thrilling 8-7 victory over the winless Badgers (0-2) at Cadillac. The game was originally scheduled to be played at West Shore Community Ice Arena, but lack of ice forced it to be moved.
It was the second straight game in which the Badgers lit the lamp first only to fall short at the end after dropping their season-opener, 11-5, to East Kentwood on their home ice.
"Unfortunately, we came out on the wrong side of it again," said first-year Badgers head coach Parker Rey. "Hopefully things piece together soon, and hopefully our goalie's back soon (approximately four weeks).
"Our fill-in goalie today played really, really well. From where we started against Kentwood to how we played today, was much improved. We did a lot of good things.
"We didn't take a single penalty today. After the 11 we took on Monday, I'm very happy. And to have the officials come up afterwards and compliment us on how clean we played, it was a pretty good moment."
Ludington sophomore Ansel Carroll scored an unassisted goal for the Badgers to give them a 1-0 lead early, and then it was back-and-forth the rest of the way. It was tied, 4-4, at the end of the second period.
Both teams scored three goals in the third and final period in the kind of game Rey felt the Badgers can learn from going forward with 12 new players.
Mason County Central senior Austin Quillan scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Badgers.
Scoring single goals for the Badgers were Mason County Central junior River Claveau, Ludington sophomore JT Szoboszlay, Mason County Eastern sophomore Brandon Austin (unassisted) and Manistee Catholic freshman Nathaniel Barnett.
Recording assists were Manistee junior Gavin Rhodea, Barnett, Ludington junior Nevin Slater, Mason County Central sophomore Trevor Muralt, Austin, Claveau and Ludington freshman Aidan McWilliams.
"We're having a lot of youth come up and play really, really good hockey this early in the year," Rey said. "It's fun to see. Our second line again and were a dominant force all game.
"I hope it's not going to become the norm, because I need the first line to score."
The second line Saturday consisted of Austin at left wing, Mason County Central freshman Lukas Schade in the middle and Carroll on the right side.
Carroll stepped in to play goalie against Kentwood. Mason County Central freshman Brogan Quillan, a defenseman, was in goal for the Badgers against Southgate.
"We're definitely facing adversity head-on this first part of the season, but I'll tell you what, after we get our goalie back these kids will be battle tested," added Rey.
"I think we can win some games, and maybe string a few in a row. Who knows?"
The Badgers have a rematch with Kentwood on the road at 1 p.m., Friday.