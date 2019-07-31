The goal for Ben Lamm was to play college hockey.

The Ludington native has sought and worked to make his way to a college program, and this coming winter, that goal will be realized when he suits up for Division III Chatham University in Pittsburgh, Pa.

“That was really my goal playing Tier III juniors,” Lamm said earlier this month. “That was my goal along (was to) get to NCAA Division III. With my (juniors) team, I was the first ever to commit to college hockey in Hudson, (Wisconsin).

Lamm is a 5-foot, 10-inch defenseman, and his hockey journey has taken him up and down the west side of Michigan. He began playing when he was 3 at West Shore, went on to Traverse City and then from there to Grand Rapids.

He skated one season — his freshman year — with the Manistee High School co-op hockey team before heading to Byron Center-based Michigan Nationals/Fox Motors on its travel teams. While on the 18-under Fox Motors team, he had three goals and 19 assists in 56 games.

He moved on to the Hudson Havoc of the United States Premier Hockey League, and he was the Havoc’s captain the past two years. He played in 79 games with 10 goals and 44 assists in those two seasons to go along with 49 penalty minutes.

Chatham plays in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference, and it includes schools in central and western New York as well as in and around Pittsburgh and Baltimore. The team opens its season at home against Slippery Rock, a club hockey Division I team, on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Cougars open UCHC play Friday, Nov. 8, at home against Stevenson University.

