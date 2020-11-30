Recently, I have completed an online course taught by Lauria Santos at Yale University, titled “The Science of Wellbeing.”
Many of us are constantly pursuing a lifelong search for purpose and meaning in our life. We are searching daily for peace and joy that we occasionally see in others wishing to discover for ourselves the secret, the holy grail, the silver bullet of that peaceful, easy feeling.
Recognizing certain innate weaknesses, I decided that it wasn’t too late to try again to move that righteous needle closer to Nirvana. At this late stage in my life, focus has shifted to padding the eulogy and de-emphasizing the resume.
Santos lectured about the importance to savor and commit to memory seminal moments in our lives. She emphasized the importance of being grateful to everyone that has contributed to our life journey. She urged us to simplify our lives and eliminate social media.
The major focus and overarching message of “The Science of Wellbeing” is to develop selflessness by committing externally to others through random acts of kindness, forgiveness, selflessness, humility, tolerance, transparency and service.
So I looked around our community for examples of people giving quietly their time, talents and resources. (These are) people still thriving despite the current adverse climate that we live in tarnished by COVID-19, political angst and other.
Recently, the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame board of directors, under the leadership of Vic Burwell, has completed its new building at Historic White Pine Village. The new location, in addition to housing the hall, also includes a museum with focus on life lessons learned through sports.
Sports culture, sports history, sports education and participation are used to teach life lessons and values to our future generations. Interactives, sports trivia, local sports legacies and testimonials by local and world-class athletes are shared. All of this is done in support of the hall’s mission: “Recognize outstanding athletes and contributors, share memories, preserve legacies, instill life lessons and add value to our community in unique ways.”
Our community has created a world class hall of fame and educational and interactive museum creating great value on a modest budget. Many unsung heroes stepped up in a difficult climate to contribute to the success of this new venue. I could name the carpenters, painters, drywallers, plumbers, historians, electricians, heating companies, financial contributors and volunteers that have given their great gifts without asking for or wanting anything in return. They have all asked to remain anonymous.
We want to acknowledge the selflessness and kindness that these extended team members have provided. We are forever grateful to live in this great community, made exceptional by its classy high character citizens that give without condition.
Thank you to these team members for the examples they have set and the joy they have generated for the rest of us. Please make it a point to visit the hall of fame with your families, to honor those that have made this venue so special, “Beyond the game…”