Basketball is the greatest American sport ever invented by a Canadian (James Naismith). We have just witnessed March madness (albeit a little late this year) at the high school and college level. What a great distraction from the trials and tribulations of everyday life. There is no way that anyone this year got their brackets right.
Basketball is like a chess match with all the pieces moving at the same time. Now throw in a ball and three referees to add order to the chaos. Constant action and unpredictable twists and turns with every possession. Each player requires physical skills (speed, quickness, endurance, vision, jumping, motor skills, etc.). Each player requires an innate sense to adjust on the floor every micro second to multiple pieces in constant motion. Each player must understand and execute various tactics and strategies during the course of a game that is in a constant state of flux.
Teams execute at high levels based on the ability of the players to integrate their skills into the best possible fit with their teammates. The only thing that matters in basketball is what each player does to help their team win by the most points or lose by the fewest points.
The greatest beauty of basketball is the selflessness and sacrifice made by each player to make their teammates and their team better. Players passing up shots, committing themselves to defense, rebounding and out-letting the ball, making the extra pass on offense, etc. The little things that players do and the things that go unnoticed may make the difference between winning and losing. It would be easy to focus on points scored, gaining post-season recognition, headlines and media accolades, etc… There is no place for egos in basketball. We love watching teams that excel in teamwork and selfless play. They achieve great things far beyond the sum of their parts.
The diverse skill set required for basketball exceeds that for any other sport. The lessons learned from team sports and specifically basketball are many and the players carry these lessons with them well beyond the game and throughout life.
Certainly there are many other great sports and you might disagree with me regarding basketball as the greatest. But if you think carefully about it you would be hard pressed to come up with a more complete and entertaining sport. Basketball is part of our culture, part of our life and a big part of who we are. Maybe one other sport comes close. A sport that I haven’t tried because of my big feet (could not find skate to fit my feet). You might make an argument for a sport such as hockey which in my view is ranked a close second.
We have all had discussions with our family and friends centered around sports, our favorite teams and our favorite games. It makes for stimulating discussion, a welcome distraction and further reflection. How much enjoyment have you derived from playing and watching sports, and can you craft a compelling argument once you have decided on your favorite sport?
