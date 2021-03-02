MUSKEGON — The Hart Pirates boys basketball team fell in a non-conference matchup Monday to Muskegon Catholic, as the Crusaders came away with the victory, 33-30.
Hart's defense shined in the first quarter, allowing just one point and leading 8-1 after one quarter of play.
Muskegon Catholic came crawling back in the second to make it just a one point game at the half, with Hart still leading 10-9.
The game stayed tight after three quarters of play with Hart clinging to a one point lead.
The Crusaders led by three with under 30 seconds to play as the Pirates had a chance to tie the game, but the shot was off, and Muskegon Catholic held on for the win.
Tony Rayo led the Pirates with 10 points.