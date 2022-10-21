Here’s a look at one of the measuring and sponsoring locations of the Ludington Daily News Deer of the Year contest:

Your Name: Jamie Flewelling

The Business Name: Legends Taxidermy Studios

Business Address: 5089 N. U.S. 31

City: Scottville

Business Phone: 231-757-9589

Website: www.legendstaxidermy.com

Products/Services offered by your business: Mammal taxidermy and trophy room design

Length of time in business: 28 years

Brief summary of your professional background: Have traveled the far reaches of the world to take reference and study the wildlife from that region

Brief explanation of benefits your business offers and/or what sets you apart from competitors:

• Full service taxidermy studio

• Over 100 years combined experience

• Custom woodworking studio

• Can create very realistic habitat/scenery that replicates the animal’s exact surroundings

• Full friendly office staff to be at your assistance

• Showroom open to the public with hundreds of animal mounts from throughout the world

Significant accomplishments (awards, improvements, etc.):

• Numerous state, national and world level awards, including world champions

• International recognition for taxidermy detail and design

Future plans: Get this Deer of the Year contest up and running strong!