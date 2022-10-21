Here’s a look at one of the measuring and sponsoring locations of the Ludington Daily News Deer of the Year contest:
Your Name: Jamie Flewelling
The Business Name: Legends Taxidermy Studios
Business Address: 5089 N. U.S. 31
City: Scottville
Business Phone: 231-757-9589
Website: www.legendstaxidermy.com
Products/Services offered by your business: Mammal taxidermy and trophy room design
Length of time in business: 28 years
Brief summary of your professional background: Have traveled the far reaches of the world to take reference and study the wildlife from that region
Brief explanation of benefits your business offers and/or what sets you apart from competitors:
• Full service taxidermy studio
• Over 100 years combined experience
• Custom woodworking studio
• Can create very realistic habitat/scenery that replicates the animal’s exact surroundings
• Full friendly office staff to be at your assistance
• Showroom open to the public with hundreds of animal mounts from throughout the world
Significant accomplishments (awards, improvements, etc.):
• Numerous state, national and world level awards, including world champions
• International recognition for taxidermy detail and design
Future plans: Get this Deer of the Year contest up and running strong!