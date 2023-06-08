Two gymnasts with ChalkHeadz Training Center competed at the Region 5 USA Gymnastics Regional Championships early last month, both at the Xcel Gold level.
The meet was hosted in Ohio and featured gymnasts from Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. Destiny Leisure and Rilyn Castillo qualified for the meet out of the state championships earlier in the spring.
“This is the highest level of competition the gold level can compete in,” stated ChalkHeadZ owner Kathy Bootz.
Laisure was the all-around national regional champion for her age group with a score of 37.975. It was her seventh individual win for the season. Laiesure also won on the uneven bars (9.475) and the floor exercise (9.650) while taking second on the balance beam (9.625) and third on the vault (9.225).
Castillo placed third all-around in her age division with a score of 37.750. She also won the uneven bars (9.650) and took second on the balance beam (9.500).
Both girls competed against 21-plus qualifiers.
Despite the difficulty, both girls achieved their best all-around scores and set new gym records, Bootz said.
“To have both girls in the the top three places for the entire region is an incredible accomplishment. The girls have worked unbelievably hard, and the results are only a testament to their dedication and commitment,” Bootz said.