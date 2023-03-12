ROCHESTER HILLS — The Ludington boys swimming team competed at the MHSAA Division 3 state meet hosted at Oakland University in Rochester Hills Friday, and none of the Orioles’ entries were able to reach Saturday’s finals.
“The boys all swam well and gave it there all, it just wasn’t our year to be in the finals,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider.
Ignacio Molina, a senior, was 21st in the preliminaries of the 100-yard freestyle. He swam a Tim oof 50.35.
The quartet of Kyle Wendt, Lucas Peterson, Owen Kasley and Molina finished 23rd in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.17.
Ian Lundberg, a freshman, finished 35th as he scored 96.40 points in the preliminary round. The top 20 head to the semifinals and the top 16 reach the finals.
Schneider was appreciative of the boys that went to the state meet and those that aided in getting the kids ready for the state meet.
“Thank you to the alternates of Dylan Sniegowski, Trey Keson, Gavin Smith and Lucas Miller for coming and cheering the boys on and seeing what the state meet is all about,” he said.
“I would like to thank all the boys this season on all there hard work and giving it their all at every practice and meet as well to the parents for there behind the scene work with meals and transportation.”