The Ludington’s boys tennis team wrapped up a long first week to its season with a runner-up finish to Grand Haven in a quad Friday at Schoenherr Tennis Center on Friday.
The other teams included Maple City Glen Lake and East Kentwood.
Flight winners were sophomores Robby Killips and Jack Stidham at No. 1 doubles and seniors Gabe Hogenson and Jacob Johnston at No. 3 doubles.
Flight runners-up included sophomore Reece Ward at No. 4 singles, seniors Jacob Ratcliffe and Ben Walunas at No. 2 doubles, and sophomore Chaz Leonard and freshman Andre Walden at No. 4 doubles.
“This completed a long week for the team. We played well and grew over the course of the week. We have a lot to work on but also have a lot of good things happening,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips.
The Orioles return to action on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Traverse City St. Francis.