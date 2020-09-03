TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington’s boys tennis team finished second in a four-team tournament Wednesday hosted by Traverse City St. Francis.
The Gladiators won the tournament where Elk Rapids and Harbor Springs were also competing.
The Orioles had one flight champion in the No. 4 doubles pairing of Andrew Barz and Jacob Ratcliffe.
Ludington had runners-up in five other flights. In singles play, they were Brandon Dickenson at No. 2, Charles Kolb at No. 3 and Nathan Reisterer at No. 4. The No. 2 doubles team of Ben Walunas and Jacob Johnston and the No. 3 doubles team of Nathaniel Seymour and Ethan Walden were also flight runners-up.
The Orioles start Coastal Conference play on Wednesday, Sept. 9.