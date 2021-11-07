MANISTEE — Ludington’s girls swimming and diving team finished as the runner-up to Traverse City at the Coastal Conference championship meet Saturday at Payne Aquatic Center in Manistee.
“There were many close races and impressive time drops on both days,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch, referring to Friday’s preliminary swims and Saturday’s finals. “Seniors Emma Adams, Jocelyn Austin, Justice Duffield, Anna Reister, RyAnn Rohrer and Meg Ruba finished out the regular season on a high note. The team pushed through some tough races (Saturday), and have a lot to be proud of.
“It’s hard to compete with a team like Traverse City, especially with them winning all three relays, but the girls gave it everything they had and worked hard for each point they earned. It was fun to watch the time drops on both days and see how the hard work and dedication paid off.”
On Friday, Hatch said her team had 23 lifetime-best swims and three season-best times in individual events. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Reese Willis, Cora Mahler, Ruba and Rohrer qualified for the state meet. Saturday, it was nearly as good with 22 lifetime-best swims and one season-best time. Mahler nearly qualified for the state meet in the 100 butterfly, missing by 0.23 seconds.
Conference championships were won by Rohrer in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races. Erika Hatch was the 100-yard breaststroke champion.
The medley relay team of Rohrer, Hatch, Mahler and Ruba was the runner-up. Also taking second was Mahler in the 100-yard butterfly. Anna Reister, Izzie Lundberg, Willis and Hatch was second in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Willis, Mahler, Ruba and Rohrer was second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Mahler was also third in the 200 individual medley. Reister took third in diving. Kylie Sailor finished third in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke. Ruba ended in third in the 100-yard backstroke.
Ludington will represented by each of its three relay teams and Rohrer in two individual events at the upcoming MHSAA Division 3 swimming state meet at Calvin University on Nov. 19 and 20.