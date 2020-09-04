The Ludington girls golf team dropped a dual to Montague Wednesday, 183 to 192.
The Orioles were led by Emma McKinley, who shot a 39. Mackenzie Sarto added a 47, Charlee Nelson scored a 51 and Bella Hiddema rounded out the team score with a 55.
Also playing for the Orioles were Savannah Hanson (58) and Sophia Sarto (61).
Titan Invitational
INTERLOCHEN — Ludington’s girls golf won its division Monday at the 2020 Titan Invitational hosted by Traverse City West at Interlochen Golf Club.
Ludington shot a 408 as a team, 20 shots better than runner-up Traverse City St. Francis. Alpena was third with a 447.
McKinley shot a 92, and she was 10th-best overall. Nelson scored a 98 with Macenzie Sarto shooting a 104 and Hiddema scoring a 114. Also playing for the Orioles was Hanson with a 116.