HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington's girls golf team was the runner-up Friday morning at its own invitational hosted at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
The Orioles shot a 371 as a team, five shots behind tournament champion Spring Lake.. Grand Rapids Christian was third with a 378, Montague fourth with a 380 and Whitehall fifth with a 388. There were 12 teams in the field.
Ludington's Emma McKinley was the tournament runner-up as she scored an 81. She was three shots behind tournament medalist Karli Vanduinen of Whitehall.
Sophia Sarto scored a 90 to finish fifth overall. Mackenzie Sarto scored a 100 and Julia Reed had a 105 to round out Ludington's team score. Kelly McPike shot a 126 and Morgan Sanocki scored a 143 for Ludington, too.
The Orioles return to play Thursday when the host Cadillac.