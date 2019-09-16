VICTORY TWP. — Ludington’s girls and Mason County Easterns’s boys took top honors in their respective divisions at the Ludington Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at West Shore Community College in Victory Township.

Ludington’s girls placed four inside the top six for the large school division to earn the title. The Orioles were led by Annie Kline as she, Gwen Shamel and Ruby Strahan went 2-3-4, respectively. Olivia Flewelling finished sixth and Emma Klein was Ludington’s fifth runner at 21st.

